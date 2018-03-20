Listen to the story

BELLEVILLE – The Southwestern Conference has announced their All-Conference teams for winter sports; included are boys and girls basketball, wrestling and boys and girls bowling.

Here are the teams:

BOYS BASKETBALL

First Team: E.J. Liddell, Belleville West; Jack Marinko, Edwardsville; Malachi Smith, Belleville West; Terrance Hargrove, East St. Louis; Jalen Hodge, O'Fallon; Kevin Caldwell, Alton.

Second Team: Joe Reese, East St. Louis; Rae'Sean Taylor, Collinsville; Caleb Strohmeier, Edwardsville; Malik Smith, Alton; Keith Randolph, Belleville West; Emmitt Gordon, Granite City

Third Team: Lawrence Brazil, Belleville West; Jordan Yates, Belleville East; Donovan Clay, Alton; Keydrian Jones, Collinsville; R.J. Wilson, Edwardsville; Zidane Moore, Granite City

GIRLS BASKETBALL

First Team: Sydney Thurwalker, O'Fallon; Rockelle Stanley, East St. Louis; B'Aunce Carter, Belleville East; Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East; Kate Martin, Edwardsville; Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

Second Team: Mya Glanton, East St. Louis; Shania Nunn, Belleville West; Faith Liljegren, Collinsville; Myriah Noodel-Hayward, Edwardsville; Quierra Love, Edwardsville; Jayla Stubblefield, O'Fallon

Third Team: Makayla Best, O'Fallon; Ivoree Lacey, Alton; Ashley Schloer, O'Fallon; Darriel Hicks, East St. Louis; Kaysie Newson, East St. Louis; Bryce Dowell, Belleville East; Brittany Walker, Belleville West; Antoinette Buehne, Collinsville

WRESTLING

First Team: Anthony King, East St. Louis (106); Maxon Karnes, Edwardsville (113); Noah Surtin, Edwardsville (120); Adam Thebeau, Belleville East (126); Luke Odom, Edwardsville (132); Garrett Bass, Belleville West (138); Pierre Evans, Alton (145); Logan Johnson, Belleville West, and Courteney Wilson, Alton (152); Caleb Grau, Belleville East (160); Jack Bond, O'Fallon (170); Reide Wilson, Granite City (182); Sam Martin, Edwardsville, and Chase Nelson, Granite City (195); Josh Anderson, Edwardsville (220); Mason Baker, O'Fallon (285)

Second Team: Josh Koderhandt, Belleville West; Nathan Nelson, Granite City; Gus Kodros, Alton; Garrett Sims, Alton; Justin Koderhandt, Belleville West; Dylan Wright, Edwardsville; Will Zupanici, Edwardsville; Jared Skaggs, Granite City; Kenny Lutz, Collinsville; Ernest Moore, East St. Louis; Russell March, Collinsville; Jalen Washington, East St. Louis; Ryan Kane, Alton; Kyle Hughes, Alton, and Lloyd Reynolds, Edwardsville

Third Team: Jaden May, Collinsville; Parker McCullough, Belleville West; Garrett Lee, Collinsville; Jack Evans, Edwardsville; Justin Sanders, Belleville East; Drew Evens, Collinsville; Michael Faulkner, O'Fallon; Drew Gvillo, Edwardsville; Caleb Harrold, Edwardsville; Aaron Wallace, Belleville East; Nolan Woszyzynski, Alton; Terry Thompson, O'Fallon; Corey Midgett, East St. Louis; Dustin Olmstead, Belleville West

BOYS BOWLING

First Team: Kurtis Murphy, Belleville East; Mark Hoerner, O'Fallon; Ricky Hard, Granite City; Douglas Major, Collinsville; Hayden Juenger, O'Fallon

Second Team: Sean Ferguson, Belleville East; Sam Watson, Belleville West; Eli Rosenberg, O'Fallon; Jake Gray, Belleville East; Derek Henderson, Alton

Third Team: Brandon Lacy, Belleville East; Ryan Warner, Collinsville; Noah Short, Collinsville; Donny Richards, O'Fallon; Matthew Doyle, O'FallonGIRLS BOWLING

GIRLS BOWLING

First Team: Lauren Tomaszewski, O'Fallon; Abby Gray, Belleville East; Natalie Heltne, O'Fallon; Mary Orf, O'Fallon; Haley Dunn, Belleville West

Second Team: Hailey Gardner, Collinsville; Skyla Gage, Belleville West; Alex Bergin, Alton; Sydney Sahuri, Edwardsville; Grace Braswell, O'Fallon

Third Team: Cristle Buckman, Collinsville; Hayleigh Williams, O'Fallon; Rachel McTague, Edwardsville; Amber Carroll, Belleville East; Ashleigh Thilman, Collinsville

