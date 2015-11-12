All-Southwestern Conference teams for fall sports season announced
ALTON – Here are the All-Southwestern Conference teams for the fall sports season and the current All-Sports standings for the league's annual all-sports trophies, which are presented at the end of the school year.
For the All-Sports standings, points are awarded on an 8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis except for girls golf, boys soccer and boys and girls cross-country, which East St. Louis does not field teams in; those sports are on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 points basis.
ALL-SPORTS STANDINGS
Edwardsville, 57 points
O'Fallon, 49 points
Belleville East, 42 points
Belleville West, 39 points
Collinsville, 29 points
Alton, 23 points
Granite City, 20 points
East St. Louis, 10 points
GIRLS GOLF
First Team: Brooke Boatman, O'Fallon; Samantha Doak, Edwardsville; Megan Keel, Granite City; Emily Maars, O'Fallon; Colette Thro, Belleville East; Kayla Weinacht, Edwardsville; Addasyn Zellar, Edwardsville
Second Team: Sydney Bost, Collinsville; Abbey Burns, Collinsville; Eryn Coppersmith, Edwardsville; Paige Hamel, Edwardsville; Alyssa McMinn, O'Fallon; Ellie Munn, Belleville East
Third Team: Morgan Bemis, Alton; Jessica Blakely, Edwardsville; Natalie Fix, O'Fallon; Daphne Lane, Belleville East; Alynnah O'Leary, Collinsville; Kiley Reeder, Edwardsville
BOYS GOLF
First Team: Luke Babington, Edwardsville; David Crosby, Belleville West; Logan Harris, O'Fallon; Justin Hemings, Edwardsville; Ben Tyrell, Edwardsville; Tanner White, Edwardsville
Second Team: Cale Ambuhel, Edwardsville; Austin Galloway, Belleville East; Gavin Grote, Granite City; John Mislewicz, Collinsville; Zach Trimpe, Edwardsville; Elliot Walkington, O'Fallon
Third Team: Cody Daech, Collinsville; Mason Grosham, Collinsville; Lucas Hackman, O'Fallon; Jack Kohlmeyer, Edwardsville; Andrew O'Bryan, Belleville East; David Rauckman, Belleville East
FOOTBALL
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Wide Receivers: Isaiah King, Belleville East; Teantez Anthony, Belleville West; Jeff Thomas, East St. Louis; Chrys Colley, Edwardsville
Running Backs: Asa Collins, Alton; Kendell Davis, Edwardsville; Kentrail Moran, O'Fallon
Quarterback: Drew Miller, Belleville East
Tight End: Kyle Thompson, Granite City
Offensive Line: Tanner Hails, Collinsville; Trevour Simms, East St. Louis; Tate Rujawitz, Edwardsville; Caleb Venne, Granite City; Mark Giddens, O'Fallon
Kicker: Tucker McCann, O'Fallon
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Backs: Shemar Welch, Belleville East; Jack Lanxon, Belleville West; Jourdyn Jones, Edwardsville; Dillon Wells, O'Fallon; Montavis Hart, O'Fallon
Linebackers: Nick Foster, Belleville West; James Knight, East St. Louis; Cyress Ahart, Edwardsville; AJ Paul-Torres, O'Fallon
Defensive Line: DeWayne Hill, Belleville East; Demario Nesbitt, Belleville West; AJ Epenesa, Edwardsville; Desmond Chapple, Edwardsville; Sam Kabureck, O'Fallon
Punter: Riley Patterson, Edwardsville
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Wide Recievers: Tony Dean, Belleville East; Jerrell Anderson, Belleville West; Jourdyn Jones, Edwardsville; Ronald Anthony, O'Fallon
Running Backs: Moses Holman, Belleville East; Jackson Morrissey, Edwardsville; Ron Allen, Granite City
Quarterback: Gabe Jarman, Granite City
Tight End: Nathan Kolesa, Edwardsville
Offensive Line: Zach Llewellyn, Alton; CJ Miller, Belleville East; Steven Leadlove, Belleville West; Nathan Crone, Edwardsville; Sam Kubureck, O'Fallon
Kicker: Matt Stiropolous, Belleville East
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Backs: Jaaron Williams, Collinsville; Max Lyons, Collinsville; Chrys Colley, Edwardsville; Grant Bradley, Edwardsville
Linebackers: Javell Rice, Belleville East; Ken Dixon, Belleville West; LaRon Johnson, Collinsville; Kyle Thompson, Granite City
Defensive Line: Asa Collins, Alton; Tanner Hails, Collinsville, Stephen Mills, O'Fallon; Caleb Venne, Granite City
Punter: Tucker McCann, O'Fallon
THIRD TEAM OFFENSE
Wide Receivers: Quantavis Alexander, Belleville East; Daval Torres, Edwardsville; Aaron Smith, O'Fallon
Running Backs: Nick Foster, Belleville West; Kerrion Chairs, East St. Louis; Mason Hewitt, O'Fallon
Quarterback: Reyondous Estes, East St. Louis
Tight End: LeRon Johnson, Collinsville
Offensive Line: Nick Conaway, Belleville East; Chris Moore, Belleville West; Alex Link, Collinsville; Cale Warrer, Edwardsville; Tamojia Johnson, Granite City
Kicker: Riley Patterson, Edwardsville
THIRD TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Backs: Jordan Wynn, Belleville West; Stanley Green, East St. Louis; Ahmad Green, East St. Louis; Ron Allen, Granite City
Linebackers: Dorian Hoskins, Bellevlle West; Kam Garcia, Collinsville; Mike Parks, East St. Louis; Ryan Connelly, Edwardsville
Defensive Line: Leon Tiller, Belleville East; Kaylon Nelson, Belleville West; Terez Lagrone, East St. Louis; Derrick Whitehead, Edwardsville
Punter: Matt Sotriopolus, Belleville East
BOYS SOCCER
First Team: Sean Gouveia, Belleville West; Jake Koenig, O'Fallon; Eric Tejada, Collinsville; Luis DeAnda, Collinsville; Eric Ferenbach, Alton; Max Kieffer, Edwardsville; Matt Sotriopolus, Bellevile East; Zach Druhe, Granite City; Matt Benway, O'Fallon; Drake Terveer, Belleville West; Brett Niedzwiecki, Collinsville
Second Team: Nick Hatfield, Alton; Austin Toby, Edwardsville; Maxwell Elba, Belleville East; Jared Hemann, Collinsville; Nathan Lanter, O'Fallon; Nick Harry, Belleville West; Skylar Funk, Alton; Jordan Blasingame, Collinsville; Noah Engle, O'Fallon; Jordan Tasted, Belleville West; Trey Riley, Edwardsville; Joe Guithu, O'Fallon
Third Team: CJ Nasello, Alton; Mohammad Hamad, Edwardsville; Deaven Beck, Belleville East; Lucas Rainwater, Granite City; Clay Hartman, Collinsville; Steth Garst, O'Fallon; Ryan Herling, Belleville West; Caden Chestnut, Alton; Tristin Lieberman, Edwardsville; Austin Rieniger, Collinsville; Brandon Gregory, Belleville West
GIRLS TENNIS
FIRST TEAM
Singles: Callaghan Adams, Edwardsville; Mackenzie Shelton, O'Fallon; Chloe McIssac, Belleville East; Keely Lougeay, Belleville West; Bailey Bohnenstiehl, O'Fallon; Kate Dumstorff, O'Fallon
Doubles: Grace Desse/Morgan Colbert, Edwardsville; Kaylie Comley/Ellen Binion, Belleville West; Isabel Burwitz/Rylan Lopez, Belleville East
SECOND TEAM
Singles: Natalie Karibian, Edwardsville; Alyssa Tourville, Belleville West; Maddie Langen, Belleville West; Brianna Sexton, Belleville West; Katie Halwachs, O'Fallon; Mady Schriber, O'Fallon
Doubles: Maria Mezo/Mackenzie Cadigan, Edwardsville; Shannon Willis/Abby Fischer, Alton; Morgan Smith/Kaycie Dresch, Belleville East
THIRD TEAM
Singles: Jenneka Cain, Collinsville; Bailee Warsing, Granite City; Kortney Singleton, Granite City; Mary Zimmer, Belleville East; Grace Lindsay, O'Fallon; Olivia Thomas, Collinsville
Doubles: Hannah Macias/Mary McDaniel, Alton; Katie Cronin/Sam Clayton, Alton; Amber Wenos/Adrianna Lucas, Collinsville
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
First Team: Kayla Junger, Belleville West; Mackenzie Koester, O'Fallon; Elise Smith, O'Fallon; Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville; Annie Ellis, Edwardsville; Shelby Ridgeway, Belleville East; Ali Hanger, Belleville West
Second Team: Sam Schell, Belleville West; Jada Green, Alton; Rachel Verdun, Edwardsville; Anna Strake, O'Fallon; Damadj Johnson, East St. Louis; Ellie McCarthy, Collinsville; Renae Moeller, O'Fallon
Third Team: Holly Badgley, Belleville East; Alison Fournie, O'Fallon; Nicole Braner, Belleville West; Kate Martin, Edwardsville; Asia Stennis, East St. Louis; Janae Mosley, Belleville East; Megan Woll, Edwardsville
