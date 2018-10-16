ST. LOUIS – The Lifestyle Center is making waves in the hair restoration scene thanks to their latest arrival, the all-new ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration System.

This patented, FDA-cleared device is the only robotic hair restoration system in the world that delivers the most precise hair follicle harvesting and implantation, giving patients a fuller, more youthful head of hair. The procedure is minimally invasive, harvesting healthy grafts of hair for transplantation without using sutures, staples, or stitches.

Overseen by Richard Moore, M.D., owner of The Lifestyle Center, the ARTAS iX Robotic System uses a computer-assisted robotic arm, micron-accurate digital mapping, and artificial intelligence to precisely identify and select only the most optimal hair follicles to harvest from the patient’s donor area – typically the sides or back of the head. The innovative system protects patients’ existing hair, creating a natural-looking hairline devoid of linear scars.

Patients who undergo the ARTAS iX procedure may return home immediately after the treatment and should feel very little to no discomfort. Transplanted hair will grow naturally in phases with new hair follicles becoming more noticeable between three to six months after the procedure. After one year, patients will be able to enjoy a head full of thicker hair.

“We see many patients who experience a loss of confidence due to thinning hair,” said Richard Moore, M.D. “Fortunately, the ARTAS iX can help patients in the Greater St. Louis region attain the fuller, more youthful head of hair that they want. Our patients will experience several incredible benefits with this procedure, including permanent, natural-looking results, nearly undetectable scarring, a virtually painless experience, and a quick recovery time.”

Dr. Moore is a pioneer in the field of non-invasive and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures. A national speaker in the industry, he is an active associate of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgeons. He often appears as a contributing physician in articles that relate to aesthetics, health, and nutrition in the St. Louis community and has a strong interest in the role of fitness and nutrition as it relates to health.

The Lifestyle Center is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Consultations are available Monday through Saturday.

For more information or to schedule a consultation or demo time with Emsculpt, please call (314) 836-5556.

