EDWARDSVILLE - Allison’s HOPE foundation has made a big difference in children’s lives with its generosity. An example of that generosity happened earlier this week when some local youngsters received a huge Christmas surprise of Build-A-Bears.

The donation was made to children who attend the Edwardsville YMCA Allison Cassens Early Childhood Development Center. The children’s eyes and faces lit up at the gift of either Rudolph or Clarice Build-A-Bears.

Edwardsville YMCA Director Gary Niebur said the organization is so blessed to have its center named after a marvelous young lady.

“Allison’s life was taken from her family and friends way too early and one of her passions was early childhood,” he said. “This was a special day to honor a lady who left us too soon.”

Crystal Andres, director of the Early Childhood Development Center, said the center and the children feel extremely blessed to receive the gift.

Karen Lintz, branch director at the Esic YMCA branch for the Edwardsville Y and the Childhood Development Center, said each child was surprised with the gift and it was wonderful at Christmas time.

“This is something each of them will remember for a very long time,” she said. “The Allison’s HOPE foundation provides so much for our center and the community. We are so blessed to have their support.”

Adam Ceuch, marketing director of Allison’s HOPE, said both Allison, who died after a battle with cancer, and her sister, Debbie, who also lost her life in a car crash, were wonderful people and this gift fits right in with the mission of the foundation.

“Seeing the kids smile because they don’t expect the gift makes it,” he said. “This is really great for the kids at Christmas time.”

