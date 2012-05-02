Illinois law that went into effect at beginning of year prohibits electronics from being disposed of at landfills.

Edwardsville, IL May 1, 2012: In an effort to help area residents comply with the recent Illinois law that went into effect January 1st, Allied Waste/Republic Services has scheduled an Electronics Waste Drive at their location at the Roxana Landfill, 4601 Cahokia Creek Road, on Saturday, May 12th from 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

E-Scrap Plus, a certified electronics recycling company from Belleville, IL, will be on - hand to collect your electronics. Steve Morris, co-owner of E-Scrap Plus, emphasizes, “We will collect basically anything that has an electrical cord. Bring your electronics and small appliances to the Roxana landfill on Saturday May 12th and we will make sure they are properly recycled.” Adds Eric Schroeder, Assistant General Manager for Allied Waste, “We are happy to provide residents in this area a simple, free way to get rid of unwanted electronic items. We are happy to partner with E-Scrap Plus for this drive.” There is no charge to drop off items for recycling .

Acceptable Electronic Items accepted include, but are not limited to: Televisions, Monitors, Printers, Computers (including tablet computers), Electronic Keyboards, Facsimile Machines, Videocassette Recorders, Portable Digital Music Players, Digital Video Disc Players, Video Game Consoles, Electronic Mice, Digital Converter Boxes, Cable Receivers, Satellite Receivers, Digital Video Disc Recorders, Radios (boom box), and cell phones.

Other items accepted include: small kitchen appliances, telephones, answering machines, typewriters, shredders, and vacuum cleaners .

Please contact Allied Waste/Republic Services customer service department at 618-656-6883 if you have any questions regarding the electronic waste drive.

