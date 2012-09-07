EDWARDSVILLE— September 7, 2012— Allied Waste/Republic Services is pleased to announce that the results are in and the City of Alton residents reached their recycle goal! Recent efforts to increase recycling have resulted in the top award level for the city of $2,500! From April through August the city recycled 656 tons of waste, an 89% increase over the same time frame last year.

“With the new recycle carts it is so easy to recycle, and we expected an increase in the tons recycled. However, Alton has really stepped up to the plate and done a great job in such a short period of time. The incentive was supposed to run through September, but they hit their top tier a monthly early! It is our pleasure to award the city $2,500 for their efforts to recycle,” states Susan Piazza of Republic Services.

“This is another example of the City of Alton’s green efforts,” said Mayor Tom Hoechst. “I am pleased that we were able to increase our recycling levels by almost 90% and I hope that we will continue this positive trend of increased recycling.”

The check will be presented to Mayor Hoechst at the City Council meeting on September 12, 2012.

