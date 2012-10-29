EDWARDSVILLE— October 29, 2012— Allied Waste/Republic Services is pleased to announce the results of the recent electronic waste recycling drive conducted at Maryville Village Hall by Dcal Services on September 29th. This was in partnership with the Village of Maryville and Collinsville Township.

Over three tons of electronics waste was collected from area residents, at no charge:

Televisions/Monitors: 2,779 lbs.

Other Electronics: 3,705 lbs.

Total Weight: 6484 lbs.

Article continues after sponsor message

Terry Allan, Collinsville Township Supervisor, stated, “I am glad to see our area residents took this opportunity to responsibly dispose of their electronic waste. With electronics being banned from landfills, it is important that we take advantage of drives such as this when they are available.”

Adds Mayor Larry Gulledge of Maryville, “We are glad to hear over three tons of electronic waste was collected. There was a steady stream of traffic that day and the fact that residents could dispose of their e-waste at no cost was helpful, too.”

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. provides recycling and solid waste collection, transfer and disposal services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company’s various operating units, including collection companies, transfer stations recycling centers and landfills, are focused on providing reliable environmental services and solutions for commercial, industrial, municipal and residential customers. For more information, visit the Republic Services web site at www.republicservices.com.

Allied Waste is a Republic Services company.

More like this: