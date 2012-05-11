EDWARDSVILLE—May 11, 2012— Republic Services is excited to announce to the City of Alton a new Reason to Recycle! The recent addition of 95-gal recycle carts make curbside recycling much easier for residents, providing more room to dispose of recyclable materials. The hinged lids help keep materials from blowing out on pickup day, which helps keep our streets and neighborhoods clean. We have set up an incentive that may help enhance residents’ recycling efforts. The City of Alton will receive a monetary award, to be used for a beautification or recycling project of their choosing, based on the amount of increase in recycling over the first 6 months with automated service.

Incentives will be based on tons of recycling collected per month from April through September, compared to the same time frame last year. Award amounts are: $1,000 for 20% increase, $1,500 for 35% increase and $2,500 for 50% increase. April was a great start, with a 47% increase for the month in tons recycled, a total of 107 tons!

A monthly report will be sent to the mayor’s office and the award level will be announced in early October. We look forward to seeing the results and appreciate everyone’s effort to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle!

