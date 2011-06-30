EDWARDSVILLE—June 20, 2011— Allied Waste would like to remind their residential and commercial customers within the city of ALTON that Monday, July 4th is an observed holiday. Therefore, there will be no pickup on Monday and your service day will roll forward one day. This applies to all pickups – trash, recycling, bulk and yard waste.

Pickups normally scheduled for Monday, July 4th will be done Tuesday, July 5th;

Pickups normally scheduled for Tuesday, July 5th will be done Weds, July 6th;

Pickups normally scheduled for Wednesday, July 6th will be done Thurs, July 7th;

Article continues after sponsor message

Pickups normally scheduled for Thursday, July 7th will be done Friday, July 8th;

Pickups normally scheduled for Friday, July 8th will be done Saturday, July 9th.

We will be back to our normal pickup scheduled on Monday, July 11th.

About Allied Waste, a division of Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. provides recycling and solid waste collection, transfer and disposal services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company’s various operating units, including collection companies, transfer stations recycling centers and landfills, are focused on providing reliable environmental services and solutions for commercial, industrial, municipal and residential customers. For more information, visit the Republic Services web site at www.republicservices.com.

More like this: