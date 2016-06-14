Name:  Allie Nichole Avery

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents:  Valerie Avery and Scott Harthopf of Wood River

Birth weight:  6 lbs 6 oz

Birth Length: 20.5 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time :  11:55 AM

Date:  June 7, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Kaden James Avery (4);  Karson Lee Avery (2)  Braelyn Hartkopf (5)

Grandparents:  Tammy Simmons, Alton;  Tammy & Jeff Avery, Wood River;  Terri Tichneal, Edwardsville

 

 