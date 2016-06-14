Allie Nichole Avery
June 14, 2016
Name: Allie Nichole Avery
Parents: Valerie Avery and Scott Harthopf of Wood River
Birth weight: 6 lbs 6 oz
Birth Length: 20.5 inches
Time : 11:55 AM
Date: June 7, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Kaden James Avery (4); Karson Lee Avery (2) Braelyn Hartkopf (5)
Grandparents: Tammy Simmons, Alton; Tammy & Jeff Avery, Wood River; Terri Tichneal, Edwardsville