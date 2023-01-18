JERSEYVILLE - Malik Allen led Edwardsville with 22 points, while A.J. Tillman and Isayah Kloster also scored in double figures as Edwardsville extended its current winning streak to four with a 75-43 win over Cahokia in the opening game of the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic Tuesday night at Haven Gym at Jersey Community High School.

The Tigers have now won seven of their last eight games, along with 10 of their last 12 games, and have been playing very well during the stretch. The current string began after Edwardsville lost to the Comanches 67-61 at Cahokia on Dec. 13.

Edwardsville led wire-to-wire, holding leads of 14-6, 35-14, and 59-35 after the first three quarters, outscoring Cahokia in the fourth quarter 16-13.

To go along with Allen's 22 points, Tillman scored 14 points, Kloster added 10 points, Jake Curry added nine points, Donovan Coates and Iose Epenesa each scored four points, and both Bryce Pryor and Montrez West scored three points apiece. Kris Crosby, Jonathan Stump, and Johnnie Robinson all scored two points each.

Omariion Gooden led the Comanches with 14 points, while Cornelius Griffin came up with nine points, Armon Smith scored seven points, D'Kyran Kizer had five points, Deontae Morris scored four points and both Nygel Cohen and Colby Warren had two points each.

Cahokia is now 4-16, while the Tigers go to 13-7 and play against Granite City, who defeated the host Panthers 62-50 in the nightcap, Wednesday at 6 p.m., then play Jersey in the final game of the round-robin tournament Friday at 7:30 p.m.

