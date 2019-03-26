Letter Writer: Allen, McAtee and Dr. Jones are Best for Village of Godfrey's Future as Trustees Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Mayor Mike McCormick has done wonderful things for the Village of Godfrey. His stewardship has resulted in many financial gains for the Village. Mayor McCormick has a vision for Godfrey, therefore it is imperative that we elect the Trustees that will lead us into the future with him. Please join me in electing Ben Allen, Karen McAtee and Dr. Richard Jones for Village of Godfrey Trustees. Sincerely, Mike Walters Madison County Board Member Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip