MASCOUTAH — Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today celebrates the start of nonstop flights from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) to Las Vegas, providing local travelers yet another destination for an affordable vacation. To kick off the celebration, Allegiant is offering fares as low as $97*.

“We’re very excited to launch our first flights from greater St. Louis to Las Vegas today,” said Jude Bricker, Allegiant Travel Company senior vice president of planning. “We’ve seen great demand in the area for more low-cost flights, and we believe the community will take advantage of this new travel opportunity to the Entertainment Capital of the World.”

The flights to Las Vegas will operate twice weekly between MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) and Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS). Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“Today we celebrate another exciting milestone as Allegiant begins service to Las Vegas, adding a third destination to its existing successful routes here at MidAmerica Airport,” said St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern. “Travelers from throughout the bi-state St. Louis area who enjoy visiting the Entertainment Capital of the World will feel like they’ve hit the jackpot when they encounter no lines and free parking as part of their hassle-free experience of flying directly from MidAmerica.”

Allegiant offers a unique travel option to Greater St. Louis. Focusing on low-cost leisure travel, the company provides customers with low base fares averaging nearly half of the cost of the average domestic round-trip fare. The innovative business model has allowed the company to grow from one aircraft and one route just over a decade ago, to providing convenient, affordable service in over 100 cities nationwide.

With world-renowned resorts, spas, casinos and entertainment options for visitors of all ages, Las Vegas is one of the most dynamic travel destinations in the world. Allegiant partners with more than 60 of the area’s most exciting hotel properties, provides low-cost car rental service through its partnership with Alamo Rent a Car, and offers great deals on activities such as show tickets and helicopter tours. St. Louis travelers can book their entire Las Vegas vacation for less by visiting Allegiant.com.

*About the one-way fares:

Seats are limited. Price includes taxes and fees. Fares are one way and not available on all flights. Must be purchased by Nov. 12, 2015 for travel by Jan. 31, 2016. Price displayed reflects purchase by debit card; purchase by credit card subject to surcharge not to exceed $8 each way per passenger. See Allegiant.com for details. Additional restrictions may apply.

Allegiant, Travel is our deal. ®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The company operates a low-cost, high-efficiency, all-jet passenger airline through its subsidiary, Allegiant Air, while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms, rental cars, and attraction tickets. All can be purchased through the company website, Allegiant.com. The company has been named one of America’s 100 Best Small Companies by Forbes Magazine for five consecutive years. In 2014, AVIATION WEEK ranked Allegiant the Top-Performing Airline in North America for the third consecutive year. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/PBqgm.

