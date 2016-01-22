ALLEGIANT OFFERS MORE FLIGHTS TO DESTIN TO MEET GROWING DEMAND

MASCOUTAH, Ill. Jan. 22, 2016 — Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces the expansion of its nonstop service from St. Louis to Destin / Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Allegiant just earlier this month announced Destin / Fort Walton Beach as a new seasonal destination from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV), with flights originally scheduled twice weekly. Flights will now be available three times weekly with the addition of a Saturday flight.

“Allegiant is very pleased with the St. Louis community’s overwhelmingly positive response to our brand new Destin / Fort Walton Beach flights,” said Jude Bricker, Allegiant’s chief operating officer. “We’re excited to meet the demand and give travelers more opportunities to enjoy all that the Emerald Coast has to offer.”

The new seasonal flights will now depart three times weekly beginning June 2, 2016. The Thursday and Sunday flights will run until September 4, 2016, and the new Saturday flight will run until August 13, 2016.

"In line with St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern's statement during last week's unveiling of the new MidAmerica route to Destin / Fort Walton Beach, Allegiant is now experiencing very heavy sales demand from our region,” said Tim Cantwell, director, MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. “We are extremely pleased our forecast was correct and that Allegiant is adding even more flights for our community to enjoy."

Named the “Emerald Coast” for its beautiful green waters and soft, white sand, Destin / Fort Walton Beach is one of Florida’s fastest-growing beach destinations. When not enjoying the region’s beaches, Florida’s largest fishing fleet brings in fresh seafood daily to the area’s many eateries. Family-friendly attractions such as helicopter tours and harbor cruises will also keep visitors on the move. St. Louis travelers can book their entire Destin / Fort Walton Beach vacation for less at Allegiant.com.

Allegiant offers a unique travel option to St. Louis travelers. Focusing on low-cost leisure travel, the company provides customers with low base fares averaging nearly half of the cost of the average domestic round-trip fare. Allegiant’s innovative business model has allowed the company to grow from one aircraft and one route just over a decade ago, to providing convenient, affordable service in over 100 communities nationwide.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The company operates a low-cost, high-efficiency, all-jet passenger airline through its subsidiary, Allegiant Air, while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms, rental cars, and attraction tickets. All can be purchased through the company website, Allegiant.com. The company has been named one of America’s 100 Best Small Companies by Forbes Magazine for five consecutive years. In 2014, AVIATION WEEK ranked Allegiant the Top-Performing Airline in North America for the third consecutive year. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/VB3OR.

