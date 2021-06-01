ST. LOUIS, Mo. May 28, 2021 — Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today begins a new nonstop route to Charleston International Airport (CHS) in South Carolina from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV). To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $65.

“As restaurants, attractions, and parks continue to open again, we know vacationers are looking ahead to summer travel with great excitement,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “More than ever, we think travelers will appreciate our brand of air travel: nonstop flights that take them directly to their destination, without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

The new nonstop route via MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.” “We are delighted to expand our nonstop service from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport with the addition of another great destination,” said St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern. “With Allegiant's low-cost, nonstop service, and the hassle-free experience our airport offers, travelers will have easy, affordable access to the cities they want to visit." “Allegiant's continued investment at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport with their twelfth destination being Charleston, S.C., speaks to the community's strong desire for additional leisure travel options,” said Bryan Johnson, Director, MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We appreciate Allegiant's confidence in our market and contribution to our continued passenger growth." Allegiant offers a unique option to St. Louis-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less. *About the introductory one-way fares: Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by May 30, 2021 for travel by Aug. 16, 2021. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice.

Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com. Allegiant – Together We FlyTM Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares.

Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF #

More like this: