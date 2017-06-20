MASCOUTAH — Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces new nonstop service between the St. Louis area and Phoenix via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA). There is no better time to get away your way, with one-way fares on the new route as low as $54.*

“We’re thrilled to announce more ultra-low-cost service from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “We’re happy to provide local travelers with even more convenient options while they’re planning their sunny vacations.”

The new year-round flights will operate twice weekly between MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) beginning on Nov. 17, 2017. With the addition of this new route, Allegiant will serve nine cities out of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV). Other destinations served include Las Vegas; Myrtle Beach, S.C. and six destinations in Florida: Destin / Fort Walton Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers / Punta Gorda, Jacksonville, Orlando / Sanford and Tampa / St. Pete.

"Phoenix / Mesa is an exciting addition to the destinations Allegiant serves from MidAmerica, as it provides area residents direct access to an amazing location in the southwestern part of the U.S.," said St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern. "Allegiant's great low-cost, non-stop service coupled with the exceptional passenger experience that comes with flying from MidAmerica will make this a great complement to our existing flights to Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach and six terrific Florida hotspots."

"We're thrilled to now offer nine great destinations for our travelers," noted airport director Tim Cantwell. "I know they are looking for more great experiences on Allegiant out of MidAmerica and we're pleased to be able to deliver."

Allegiant offers a unique option to St. Louis-area travelers with low base fares and savings on rental cars, hotels and activity and attraction tickets. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats are limited. Price includes taxes and fees. Fares are one way and not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Jun. 22, 2017 for travel by Feb. 13, 2018. See Allegiant.com for details. For optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com. Additional restrictions may apply.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to over 80 aircraft and more than 300 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket.

