



MASCOUTAH — Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces new, low-cost, nonstop flights from St. Louis to Las Vegas via MidAmerica St. Louis Airport beginning Nov. 5, 2015. To celebrate the latest travel deal for St. Louis travelers, Allegiant is offering fares as low as $49* one way.

“We’re pleased to offer the St. Louis community yet another destination to fly to conveniently and affordably with these new flights,” said Jude Bricker, Allegiant Travel Company senior vice president of planning. “We’ve seen pent-up demand in the region for more low-cost flights, and we’re looking forward to providing more travel options this fall.”

The flights will operate twice weekly and will fly nonstop between MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) and McCarran International Airport (LAS). Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com. Las Vegas will be MidAmerica’s third Allegiant destination, adding to existing service to Orlando and Tampa.

“We’re thrilled to host Allegiant service to Las Vegas as the airline adds a third destination to its existing successful routes here at MidAmerica Airport,” commented St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern. “Once again, travelers from throughout the bi-state St. Louis area will appreciate no lines and free parking as part of their hassle-free experience of flying directly from MidAmerica to the Entertainment Capital of the World.”

Article continues after sponsor message

With world-renowned resorts, spas, casinos and entertainment options for visitors of all ages, Las Vegas is one of the most dynamic travel destinations in the world. Allegiant partners with more than 60 of the area’s most exciting hotel properties, provides low-cost car rental service through its partnership with Alamo Rent a Car, and offers great deals on activities such as show tickets and helicopter tours. St. Louis travelers can book their entire Las Vegas vacation for less by visiting Allegiant.com.

Allegiant offers a unique travel option to the St. Louis community. Focusing on low-cost leisure travel, the company provides customers with low base fares averaging nearly half of the cost of the average domestic round-trip fare. The innovative business model has allowed the company to grow from one aircraft and one route just over a decade ago, to providing convenient, affordable service in over 100 communities nationwide.

*About the one-way fares:

Seats are limited. Price includes taxes and fees. Fares are one way and not available on all flights. Must be purchased by Aug. 14, 2015 for travel by Feb. 16, 2016. Price displayed reflects purchase by debit card; purchase by credit card subject to surcharge not to exceed $8 each way per passenger. See Allegiant.com for details. For optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com. Additional restrictions may apply.

Allegiant, Travel is our deal. ®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The company operates a low-cost, high-efficiency, all-jet passenger airline through its subsidiary, Allegiant Air, while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms, rental cars, and attraction tickets. All can be purchased through the company website, Allegiant.com. The company has been named one of America’s 100 Best Small Companies by Forbes Magazine for five consecutive years. In 2014, AVIATION WEEK ranked Allegiant the Top-Performing Airline in North America for the third consecutive year. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/PBqgm.

More like this: