BELLEVILLE, Ill. Nov. 20, 2014…Beach balls and balloons greeted travellers as they arrived at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport yesterday for Allegiant’s inaugural flight from MidAmerica to Tampa Bay, Fla. The beachy scene officially commemorated the start of twice weekly, nonstop flights to the Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg/Clearwater, FL., areas. The new flights to St. Pete/Clearwater International Airport are doubling Allegiant’s current service offerings at MidAmerica, which also include nonstop flights to Orlando, Fla., that began in Nov. 2012.

“Today marks another exciting milestone for MidAmerica Airport as Allegiant officially begins service to a second popular destination in Florida,” said Mark Kern, St. Clair County Board Chairman. “We are pleased to host great Allegiant travel service and offer a hassle-free, family-friendly experience through MidAmerica. Along with many others in Southern Illinois, I look forward to using this service to visit the Tampa/St. Pete area.”

Focused on low-cost leisure travel, Allegiant provides customers with low base fares, averaging less than half the cost of competitors’ average domestic round-trip tickets in 2013. Over the past 15 years, the carriers’ business model has allowed it to grow from one aircraft and one route to offering access to convenient and affordable air service in 95 communities nationwide.

In celebration of the launch of its new service to Tampa Bay, Allegiant is offering promotional one-way fares as low as $75. Flight days, times and fare information can be found at Allegiant.com.

“We are thrilled to build upon our brand of low-cost travel in the St. Louis metro area with today’s launch of new service to our second destination from MidAmerica Airport,” said Jude Becker, Allegiant Travel Company senior vice president of planning. “We look forward to connecting Metro East and Southern Illinois residents to Florida’s Gulf Coast with affordable, nonstop service and the ability to book their entire vacation for less.”

With an average of 361 days of sunshine each year, the Tampa Bay and St. Pete/Clearwater areas are a perfect escape for Metro East and Southern Illinois residents. Allegiant partners with more than 20 of the area’s most popular hotel properties, provides low-cost car rental service through its partnership with Alamo Rent a Car, and offers great deals on local activities. Travelers can book their entire Tampa Bay vacation for less by visiting Allegiant.com.

Illinois travelers can get more out of their Tampa Bay vacation when they book airfare and hotel on Allegiant.com. Current deals include:

Get your fourth night free when you stay four or more nights at the Alden Suites and Barefoot Beach Resort.

Get your fifth night free when you stay five or more nights at the Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa

More hotel deals are available at Allegiant.com.

About the $75* one-way fares:

Seats are limited. Price includes taxes and fees. Fares are one-way and not available on all flights. Must be purchased by Nov. 24, 2014, for travel by May 5, 2015. Price reflects debit card discount; credit card price higher. For baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com. Additional restrictions may apply.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The company operates a low-cost, high-efficiency, all-jet passenger airline through its subsidiary, Allegiant Air, while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms, rental cars, and attraction tickets. All can be purchased through the company website, Allegiant.com. The company has been named one of America’s 100 Best Small Companies by Forbes Magazine for five consecutive years. In 2014, AVIATION WEEK ranked Allegiant the Top-Performing Airline in North America for the third consecutive year. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/B3V0L.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is located in Mascoutah, Illinois, in the eastern portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Major multimodal rail and inland port centers are located within 22 miles of the airport, which also enjoys easy access to five interstate highways via I-64. With parallel runways of 8,000 and 10,000 feet, the airport can handle simultaneous take-offs and landings in all conditions, minimizing delays. It has an annual capacity of 200,000 operations. Tenants include Boeing, which recently located a new manufacturing facility at the airport, as well as AVMATS, a company providing alternatives for the support and maintenance of corporate aircraft, which has been operating at MidAmerica for over nine years. MidAmerica is a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott AFB, the home to US Transportation Command, a multi service organization, and Air Mobility Command, the USAF’s component command for airlift. MidAmerica and the 375th Air Mobility Wing operate Scott AFB/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. For more information, visit www.flymidamerica.com.

