ST. LOUIS, MO., March 3, 2014… For8-year-old Nicholas from Quincy, Ill., who is living with a life-threatening neurological disorder, Sunday March 2nd proved to be a pretty magical day. Recipient of the latest wish trip to be granted by Allegiant and Make-A-Wish, Nicholas and his family were the VIP guests at a special send off celebration hosted by MidAmerica St. Louis Airport and Pyramid Electrical Contractors, as they prepared to depart on an Allegiant flight to Orlando for a magical wish experience.

Pyramid Electrical Contractors, a local Fairview Heights business, heard about Nicholas’ story and stepped up to ensure that his sendoff was as magical as his wish trip. The company worked with MidAmerica to provide the family with the full “Red Carpet” treatment at the airport. Nicholas and his family were greeted upon arrival by a long red carpet lined with balloons, and a personal assistant was on hand to escort them through check-in to their gate and to ensure that all of their needs were met. Each family member also received a gift bag, including T-shirts, water bottles, autograph books, photo albums, toys and more. To truly make Nicholas feel special, he also received a portable DVD player and one of his favorite movies to watch during the flight.

Representatives from Allegiant, MidAmerica St. Louis Airport and Pyramid Electrical Contractors were at the airport to share this moment with Nicholas and his family.

“Our goal was to show support for Nicholas, make him and his family feel welcome and start his wish trip out with a bit of a splash,” stated Tim Cantwell, Director at MidAmerica Airport. “We were delighted to host them and I commend Pyramid Electrical Contractors for going above and beyond and adding the red carpet touches to make this sendoff even more memorable.”

Allegiant has built a business around helping make vacation possible in small communities throughout the country. By establishing Make-A-Wish as its primary charity, Allegiant is able to help make wishes possible in the communities it serves, including Southwestern Illinois. Thanks to this unique partnership, Nicholas was given the opportunity to fly with his family to Orlando from MidAmerica Airport, as Allegiant provided its 79th wish trip to this Make-A-Wish family.

“Allegiant is honored to provide air travel for the inspiring families of Make-A-Wish,” said Andrew C. Levy, Allegiant Travel Company President and Chief Operations Officer. “Allegiant team members are passionate about making vacation possible for the nearly 100 communities that we serve. Our ongoing relationship with Make-A-Wish embraces that initiative by making more vacations possible for the families of Make-A-Wish.”

Since the 1980s, Make-A-Wish has been granting the wishes of children with life- threatening medical conditions to enrich their lives with hope, strength and joy.

“Allegiant Airlines’ generous and enthusiastic support is a wonderful way for the community to come together in supporting our wish children with hope, strength and joy at a time they need it most”, said Stephanie Springs, Chief Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish Illinois.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Company® (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. Through its subsidiary, Allegiant Air, the company operates a low-cost, high-efficiency, all-jet passenger airline, and offers other travel-related products such as hotel rooms, rental cars, and attraction tickets through its website, allegiant.com. The company has been named one of America’s 100 Best Small Companies by Forbes Magazine for four consecutive years. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/SQmY7O.

Make-A-Wish Illinois grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich their lives with hope, strength and joy. Since 1985, Make-A-Wish has worked with volunteers and generous supporters to share the power of a wish® with more than 11,000 children and their families across Illinois. For more information or to find out how you can help, call 800-978-9474 or visit www.illinois.wish.org

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is located in Mascoutah, Illinois, in the eastern portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Major multimodal rail and inland port centers are located within 22 miles of the airport, which also enjoys easy access to five interstate highways via I-64. With parallel runways of 8,000 and 10,000 feet, the airport can handle simultaneous take-offs and landings in all conditions, minimizing delays. It has an annual capacity of 200,000 operations. Current tenants include North Bay Produce, Inc., Boeing, and AVMATS, which has been providing alternatives for the support and maintenance of corporate aircraft at MidAmerica for almost a decade. MidAmerica is a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott AFB, the home to US Transportation Command, a multi service organization, and Air Mobility Command, the USAF’s component command for airlift. MidAmerica and the 375th Air Mobility Wing operate Scott AFB/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. For more information, visit www.flymidamerica.com.

For more than 30 years, Pyramid Electrical Contractors, Inc. has served St. Louis and the surrounding region in both Illinois and Missouri with quality and dependable service. Known for their flexibility, broad capabilities and LEED certified staff, Pyramid has a history of unique projects.

