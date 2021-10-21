CHICAGO – It was an unbelievably lucky night for Pick 4 players across the state of Illinois, with every single winner taking home a top prize!

All the sevens came up last night on the evening draw 7 - 7 - 7 - 7 and 2,800 lucky players scooped a top prize of $2,500 each.

In many cultures around the world, seven is considered a lucky number - and there will be no argument from those 2,800 lottery players who hit the big time last night.

Or maybe it was a special date? Do you know anyone who was born on July 7, 1977? Ask them if they played Pick 4 yesterday - if they did, they’ll be thinking about how to spend their sweet $2,500 windfall.

But why is seven considered a lucky number? It just seems to pop up everywhere - there are seven days in the week, and seven colors in a rainbow. There are seven continents, and seven wonders of the world, and - you guessed it - seven deadly sins.

Or maybe some of the winners are math nerds and they love that seven is a prime number that can one be divided by one and itself? And maybe those players will take the same approach with their winnings and only divide them (or share) with themselves!

And how much did those players win in total? Would you believe $7 million.

Whatever their reason for choosing sevens, the Illinois Lottery encourages every single one of those 2,800 winners to write their name on the back of the ticket and make an appointment at a claim center to redeem their prize. More information on claiming a lottery prize can be found by visiting the Illinois Lottery website on the Illinois Lottery When You Win page.

This is the second time in six months that all the sevens have been drawn for Pick 4. On May 13, the numbers 7-7-7-7 were struck in the midday Pick 4 draw, bringing in over $7 million in total prizes to Pick 4 players. So far this year, Pick 4 players have cashed in on over $175 million in prizes.

Pick 4 is an Illinois-only game with two draws daily. Players can select four numbers and a style of play, and then choose the amount they would like to wager on the draw. Pick 4 drawings are conducted daily at 12:40 PM and 9:22 PM CST. For more information, visit illinoislottery.com.

In total, including players that won with add-on Plus Fireball, 4,334 players collected $7.4 million following the Pick 4 draw last night.

