Bethalto, IL – January 3, 2010. After an extensive post-production period, All Night Picture’s, The Door, will finally get its chance to thrive at festivals. With select screenings throughout the United States, as well as in Australia and the United Kingdom, the sci-fi thriller will make its appearance to a diverse audience. The Door will premiere alongside a number of similar projects throughout the circuit as well as in a handful of national public screenings.

The Door is a story about a young man, Chris, (Howell) who tries hard to impress his girlfriend, Allison, (Ochmanek) but quickly finds out it is harder than it seems. While trying to redeem himself, Chris gets overtaken by an unknown entity that has been released by one of Allison’s friends. The creature immediately sets its sights on Allison. Unaware of the situation, Allison tries in vain to protect herself, but soon comes face to face with the creature behind The Door.

“I was tested by stress on such a high level, yet my positive attitude toward the project never changed throughout the filmmaking process,” comments the director, Brent Madison. “Somewhere during the many hours we spent editing and rendering special effects, I realized that my dream on paper was finally becoming a tangible product. It is my hope that this short film will serve to showcase the story’s flexibility and capabilities of one day being a part of a larger story.”

All Night is also excited to announce the 2011 release of the DVD, Blu-Ray, and Digital Download of the The Door in late November. The Door and its producers will continue to seek distributors, as one has not yet been attained. For more information and media regarding this film or its cast and crew please visit www.TheDoorAwaits.com.

