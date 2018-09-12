HILLSBORO - After nearly 150 years of being known by several variations of one name, ‘National Bank’ will be undergoing a major name change. On October 9, all National Bank locations will change their name to Bank of Hillsboro.

National Bank is headquartered in Hillsboro, Illinois, with 11 branches serving South Central Illinois. Its branches are located in Alhambra, Altamont, Carlyle, Edwardsville, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Keyesport, Pana, Vandalia, and Hillsboro. Its banking philosophy is focused on supporting the local communities in which it operates, while helping customers meet their financial needs and goals.

“Changing our name wasn’t an easy decision for us because we wanted to find a name that meant something to people, without alienating any of our other branches,” said Misty Borrowman, President & CEO of National Bank. “At the end of the day, we decided that we wanted to go back to our roots and choose a name that we felt reflected who we are as a bank. We are hard-working, everyday people, just like the customers we’ve served for generations here in Hillsboro. ‘Bank of Hillsboro’ seemed like the logical choice,” said Borrowman.

Borrowman added she believes the name change will help distinguish the bank from its competitors and solidify their focus on community banking. “Nothing about the way we operate will be changing. For us, this name change is about focusing our messaging on what we feel we are best at - and that’s community banking,” said Borrowman.

National Bank, a 149-year-old community bank, is headquartered in Hillsboro, Illinois. Their local Edwardsville branch is located at 2200 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Illinois. More information about National Bank can be found at www.national-bank.com or by calling 618-656-5804.

