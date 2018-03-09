All Mississippi Valley Conference Boys Basketball Team, 2017-2018

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

First Team

Jaquan Adams, Senior Civic Memorial Sam LaPorta, Junior. Highland Beau Barbour, Senior. Triad Blake Weiss, Senior. Mascoutah Blake Wittman, Senior. Jersey Caden Clark, Senior. Civic Memorial.

Second Team

Malik Green, Junior. Mascoutah Ross Schrader, Senior. Waterloo Brady Feldmann, Junior. Highland Kyle Cox, Senior. Triad Kurt Hall, Junior. Jersey. Bryce Zupan, Junior. Civic Memorial.

Honorable Mention

Tyler Jowett, Junior. Mascoutah Stephen Torre, Junior. Highland Eli Dodd, Senior. Waterloo Coby Gibson, Senior. Jersey Jaydon Stewart, Senior. Mascoutah Stephen Schniers, Senior. Highland Jaden Deatherage, Senior. Triad. A.J. Shaw, Senior. Jersey.

Article continues after sponsor message

All Mississippi Valley Conference Girls Basketball Team, 2017-2018

First Team

Anna Hall, Sophomore. Civic Memorial Clare Breden, Freshman. Jersey. Kaylee Eaton, Senior. Civic Memorial Rece Portell, Senior. Highland Amaya Keeling, Senior Mascoutah Ellie Brown, Sophomore Highland.

Second Team

Alaria Tyus, Senior. Civic Memorial Kourtland Tyus, Sophmore Civic Memorial Abby Manns, Sophomore. Jersey. Sydney Luedeman, Senior Waterloo Alli Barisch, Junior. Triad Caleigh Miller, Junior. Triad Emmy Nyquist, Junior. Highland

Honorable Mention

Tori Standefer, Freshman. Civic Memorial Peyton Tisdale, Senior. Jerseyville Brooke Renspurger, Senior. Triad Alanna Brooks, Freshman. Mascoutah Emma Novack, Senior. Waterloo Heather Rood, Junior. Triad Mae Riffel, Junior. Highland Lauren Baer, Senior. Highland.

More like this:

May 11, 2023 - Triad Boys Track Takes Second At MVC Championships, Hosting Eagles Fourth, Jersey Fifth

2 days ago - Tuesday Sports Roundup: Explorers Pull Out Volleyball Win, Explorers Soccer Notches Victory, Granite Also Wins

Sep 15, 2023 - Panthers Pick Up First Win On New Turf In Lopsided Game Over CM

Sep 28, 2023 - 1A Girls Golf Round-Up: McGivney Has Best Ever Finish At Regionals; MEL, Roxana, Marquette Qualify One Golfer Each

Sep 5, 2023 - Tigers Tie For Third In Champions Bracket Of Heather Bradshaw Invite, Jersey Wins Futures

 