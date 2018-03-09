All-MVC Boys and Girls Basketball Team is released
All Mississippi Valley Conference Boys Basketball Team, 2017-2018
First Team
Jaquan Adams, Senior Civic Memorial Sam LaPorta, Junior. Highland Beau Barbour, Senior. Triad Blake Weiss, Senior. Mascoutah Blake Wittman, Senior. Jersey Caden Clark, Senior. Civic Memorial.
Second Team
Malik Green, Junior. Mascoutah Ross Schrader, Senior. Waterloo Brady Feldmann, Junior. Highland Kyle Cox, Senior. Triad Kurt Hall, Junior. Jersey. Bryce Zupan, Junior. Civic Memorial.
Honorable Mention
Tyler Jowett, Junior. Mascoutah Stephen Torre, Junior. Highland Eli Dodd, Senior. Waterloo Coby Gibson, Senior. Jersey Jaydon Stewart, Senior. Mascoutah Stephen Schniers, Senior. Highland Jaden Deatherage, Senior. Triad. A.J. Shaw, Senior. Jersey.
All Mississippi Valley Conference Girls Basketball Team, 2017-2018
First Team
Anna Hall, Sophomore. Civic Memorial Clare Breden, Freshman. Jersey. Kaylee Eaton, Senior. Civic Memorial Rece Portell, Senior. Highland Amaya Keeling, Senior Mascoutah Ellie Brown, Sophomore Highland.
Second Team
Alaria Tyus, Senior. Civic Memorial Kourtland Tyus, Sophmore Civic Memorial Abby Manns, Sophomore. Jersey. Sydney Luedeman, Senior Waterloo Alli Barisch, Junior. Triad Caleigh Miller, Junior. Triad Emmy Nyquist, Junior. Highland
Honorable Mention
Tori Standefer, Freshman. Civic Memorial Peyton Tisdale, Senior. Jerseyville Brooke Renspurger, Senior. Triad Alanna Brooks, Freshman. Mascoutah Emma Novack, Senior. Waterloo Heather Rood, Junior. Triad Mae Riffel, Junior. Highland Lauren Baer, Senior. Highland.
