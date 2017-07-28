EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that the previously-scheduled full closure on westbound Interstate 55/70 from Illinois 203 to the Interstate 55/70/64 split in East St. Louis has been rescheduled to begin on Friday, August 4, weather permitting.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, westbound Interstate 55/70 will be closed from Illinois 203 to Interstate 55/70/64. A posted detour will direct traffic to take southbound Interstate 255 to westbound Interstate 64 to access westbound Interstate 55 or Interstate 70. Westbound Interstate 55/70 traffic will not be able to travel west of Illinois 203. The closure is necessary for bridge repairs on a bridge west of Illinois 203.

The closures are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, August 7.

The contractor on this project is Keeley & Sons, Inc., of East St. Louis, Illinois.

