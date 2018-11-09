EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced today that a full closure on Packers Avenue, the Illinois 3 Spur, between Riverpark Drive and North B Street in East St. Louis is scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 15, weather permitting.

Starting Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 7:00 AM, Packers Avenue will be closed between Riverpark Drive and North B Street in East St. Louis. There will be a posted detour for Packers Avenue along North B Street and Riverpark Drive. The closure is necessary to demolish a section of the Martin Luther King approach structure that carries traffic over Packers Avenue.

The Packers Avenue closure is expected to reopen by the end of this year.

The Contractor on this project is Millstone Weber, LLC, of St. Charles, Missouri.

Delays are expected. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and consider alternate forms of transportation during this closure period.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

