GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District is investigating what appears to be an intentional fire set late Thursday morning at a vacant home in Godfrey.

Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Erik Kambarian said firefighters responded to a call at 219 Lewella, off of North Alby, for a structure fire. Once on the scene, Kambarian said firefighters were able to stop the fire within 10 minutes. After it was extinguished, a preliminary investigation showed the fire had two sources, meaning Kambarian believes it was started intentionally - especially since the building had no electricity running to it.

Kambarian said the structure was previously problematic to the Village of Godfrey, adding it was going to be taken to the court system because of what he described as "a hoarding situation."

Article continues after sponsor message

It is not known at this time if the fire would be considered arson, however.

"The home was abandoned and appears to have two different origins, so it was most likely intentionally set," he said. "Whether it was premeditated or people being careless, well I cannot speculate on that."

When asked if this fire was connected to as many as three other suspicious fires reported in vacant buildings in Alton over the last few months, Kambarian said he could not speculate. He said he has not investigated the Alton fires, and vice-versa, so he could not begin to speculate on their origins, nor could he comment on any sort of connectivity.

Following the blaze's end, Kambarian said the Village of Godfrey boarded the windows of the property, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene to investigate the matter.

No one was injured in the blaze.

More like this:

Related Video: