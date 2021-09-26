MADISON - Young Connor Hanlon and Grandpa Jim Hanlon had the experience of a lifetime this weekend at the Midwest Nationals at Worldwide Technology Raceway in Madison. Connor competed in the Junior Street Racing Class for the 13-15 age division and Grandpa Jim took part in the Pro Sportsmen classes.

Connor’s dad, Ryan Hanlon, Jim’s son, rode with his son during the Junior Only competition, which is there to teach the youth about drag racing. It was such a thrill for both Ryan, Jim, and Connor to be on the same track.

Jim Hanlon started racing in the 1960s and has continued ever since and has raced at Worldwide Technology Raceway since the late 1970s. Racing is something Jim loves. When Jim is on the racetrack, he calls it his “second home.”

“I just love the racetrack, the people and all of it,” he has said over and over through the years, now 78, but still going strong.

Connor, 14, is a student at St. John Vianney High School in St. Louis. Connor is a multiple sport athlete and like his father and grandfather - loves drag racing.

Jim spends countless hours in his shop off Milton Road in Alton working on his vehicles. Shown in photos are the Hanlon family's 1967 Nova Station wagon and 1965 Chevrolet Nova. Jim used the Nova in the 1990s to race and now Ryan uses it on the track. Jim runs the Nova in the NHRA Stock Eliminator category.

Jim Hanlon is a retired Olin supervisor and he spent many years with United Way and Habitat for Humanity in retirement. Ryan is a nationally known professional filmmaker and owner of Route 3 Films.

Ryan stressed that Worldwide Technology Raceway offers such diversity from the old to young, pro to sportsman and NASCAR events, and about everything in between.

“I am not sure how long my dad will keep racing, but this was so special having them both on the racetrack together,” Ryan said.

“It is something we won’t ever forget as a family.”

