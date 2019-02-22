ALTON – For Caden Akal, swimming is a family connection. Caden’s dad, Garth, is the Alton High School swim coach and swam in high school. His brother, Cole, was an exceptional swimmer at now is a member of the Missouri Science and Technology team.

Caden has a time of 47.28 in the 100 free from the sectional championship meet for the state finals. He recorded a time of 21.52 in the 50 free to qualify for state.

A senior, Caden, set a goal to qualify for state and he was pleased he did that on Saturday.

Caden plans to swim in college at Drury University, so he will be competing in the same conference as his brother, Cole, which should be interesting.

Caden said he knows Illinois’ times are unbelievable in the 50 and 100 free.

“It is not easy to qualify to state in those events,” he said. “Illinois is very serious in both the 50 and 100 free. Some of the Illinois state swim qualifying times are faster than YMCA national times.”

Caden thanked his mom, Julie, also a cross country/track coach at Roxana, and his dad, for their constant support over the years. He also saluted both his dad and Nancy Miller for their constant help as swim coaches.

Also a baseball player, Caden said the love of swimming eventually won out for his focus. He said baseball is something he enjoys playing and he always looks forward to being out on the baseball diamond.

He said as far as his brother, there is always fun competition between them, but outside the pool, they always support and encourage one another.

