ALTON - Jerseyville’s John Dougherty completes his 43-year career as a Schnucks stocker today in Alton, and he will leave behind a lot of precious memories of co-workers and customers. Most of John’s co-workers see him as almost like a family member, and the Alton Schnucks Manager, Tom Moore, said John Dougherty will be greatly missed.

Dougherty summed up the 43 years as a lot of fun and, while a job, he never dreaded the time at work.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I have worked with a lot of great people and a lot of good customers and a lot of neat little kids,” John said. “I have always loved my job at Schnucks. I have seen many co-workers come and go, but I have seen a lot of good ones and got along with most.

“What I will miss the most each day is coming in every morning, it is like a family reunion with the co-workers and meeting with the customers. I will miss the little kids the most. Every day I come in, I try to visit with everybody while doing my work.”

Moore described John Dougherty as “a very dedicated worker.”

“He has been dedicated to the company and all his customers who come through," Moore said. "He knows most of them by name, and his teammates just love him dearly. He is always here to help out. He has been just a blessing to the store and the company. It will be very hard to replace him for sure.”

More like this: