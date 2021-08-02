WOOD RIVER - “All good things must come to an end.”

The proverb above dates back to 1374 and was first used in the United States around 1680, but it relates even to Tuesday, August 3, 2021, when Charlie’s Drive-In, a legendary restaurant at 762 N. Wood River Avenue in Wood River will open and close for the final time.

Owners Teresa Tweedy and Michelle Garin made the announcement, and since word has spread, Teresa said they have been overwhelmed with love and kindness from their customers.”

Charlie’s is known for its fast food, American traditional burgers, and its service.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’ve decided after 30 years of dedication and hard work we will be retiring from the root beer stand,” Teresa Tweedy, the daughter of the drive-in namesake Charlie Tweedy. “We will be back through Tuesday, August 3, to sell the remaining food and say goodbye. Thank you to all our loyal customers, we love and appreciate you. We hope to see you one more time.”

Charlie Tweedy owned the restaurant from 1976 until Teresa and her best friend, Michele Garin, purchased the business in 1992 at the age of 23 and 27 respectively. The two continued the business success and tradition in Wood River.

“We have served generations here,” Teresa Tweedy said. “We are going to miss them.”

Helen Watson, in her upper 80s, even made an appearance at Charlie’s Drive-In over the last year, which was special, Teresa said.

Teresa said even during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the business flourished, and “we had our best year ever.”

“Thank you for all the good times, and it has been awesome. We have a lot of great customers and have seen many generations. We love our customers.

“We have had many good times, and it has been awesome to own it,” Teresa said. “We have decided it is time to retire and do some things for ourselves.”

More like this: