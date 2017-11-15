ALTON - A few years ago an organization, All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes, was presented to the Alton Motorboat Club in need of our support.

Honorary member, Butch Rister, revealed this charitable gem of an organization that provides shoes and socks for local children with necessity. Since then, each year the Club has made a donation to the concern.

This year, the Alton Motorboat Club had two members, Mark Reader and Derek Barnard, step forward to spearhead a successful fund-raising golf tournament. A team effort by the Club, sponsors, golfers, and many volunteers made the event quite an achievement.

It is with warm regards the Alton Motorboat Club presents a $1,000 contribution to All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes. The Club wishes them well in their ability to continue serving our community.

