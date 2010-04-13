(Alton, IL) - College Avenue Presbyterian Church invites area residents to the new Connections Outreach contemporary church service, to begin Saturday, May 1. The service will be held every Saturday from 4:30-5:30 p.m., and will feature upbeat music, practical and applicable Bible study, personal prayer

time and fellowship.

The service is geared towards college and career-aged people and young families, but all are welcome. Casual dress is appropriate.

Article continues after sponsor message

Services will be held in the Sawyer Room/Fellowship Hall. A nursery is available for children up to age two, with a full-hour "Kid's Church" program available for children in third to fifth grades.

The College Avenue Presbyterian Church is located at 1702 Clawson St., Alton. For more information, call Jeff Heil (618) 465-8861

More like this: