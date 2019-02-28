St. Louis, Mo [February 28, 2019] - Today, the Loop Trolley Company announced that its mobile ticketing app for Apple’s iOS is now live. The free app is available for download by searching ‘Loop Trolley’ in the app store. In addition to purchasing tickets, users can also track their ticket history and trip log, and view station stops and attractions on the Trolley map.



“We are excited about our new app and the convenience it offers to Trolley passengers. Passengers can purchase tickets ahead of time, activate their ticket when they’re ready to ride and come aboard the trolley,” Loop Trolley Company Executive Director Kevin Barbeau said.



Trolley passengers can purchase tickets anytime and tickets do not become active until passengers choose to do so within the app. Once activated, passengers will scan their mobile tickets at the on-board validators located at each trolley entrance. There is a $0.35 transaction fee on all purchases. All major credit cards are accepted. The Android OS version is expected to go live mid-March.

Article continues after sponsor message



In January, the Loop Trolley Company began testing its third trolley car – a 1920s model from Melbourne, Australia. Its capacity is 100 passengers with 50 seated and 50 standing. The car is expected to be ready for service in late spring 2019. The Trolley Company will expand service to seven days a week at that time.

The Loop Trolley Company currently operates two heritage streetcars Thursday through Sunday starting at noon each day. Standard two-hour passes are $2 and all-day passes are $5. Seniors, children and passengers with disabilities may purchase tickets for a reduced fare. For information, please visit LoopTrolley.com.



Follow the Loop Trolley on Twitter at @LoopTrolley, on Instagram at @LoopTrolley and on Facebook.

More like this: