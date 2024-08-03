ALTON - Community members are invited to an “All 80s Alton Mixer.”

From 4–11 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2024, anyone who attended high school in Alton in the 80s can stop by Mac’s Downtown for a block party. Complete with bands, food and drinks, the night promises to be a fun experience for all attendees.

“It’s going to be a blast. We’re going to see some people that we haven't seen in a really long time,” said Tom Pullen. “If you’re into 80s music and you’re into hanging out, just come down. It’ll be fun.”

Tom, who organized the event with his wife, Jamie Pullen, and Cami Giertz, noted that this mixer is not a class reunion. Anyone is welcome to come, though there’s a preference for people who graduated in the 80s. But Giertz and Tom joked that they won’t be carding anyone at the door or checking old copies of Alton High School’s “Tattler” yearbooks.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mac’s will offer its full menu inside the restaurant, with burgers, brats and other food outside during the block party. A cash bar will also be available.

Music starts at 4 p.m. with The Palen Brothers, followed by Porch Cafe and Rock Bottom. Tom said The Undecided will come out at 8:30 p.m. with an “interesting version” of their band. The night will conclude with Destroy the Future.

All of the bands have members who were in high school in Alton during the 1980s. There will also be a few DJs playing music in between sets, and Giertz promises plenty of classic 80s hits.

They will be selling t-shirts, and a link to order shirts will be available in the next week. For more information about the event or to order a shirt, visit the official “All 80s Alton Mixer” Facebook page.

Giertz noted that they already have 1,500 followers on that page, and she expects this number to grow as the event approaches. Giertz and the Pullens are excited to share the evening and the memories with fellow 80s graduates, teachers, administrators and others who decide to come out.

“We’re excited about it,” Giertz added. “We can’t wait to see everybody.”

More like this: