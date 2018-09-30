ALTON - Alton High School and Marquette Catholic graduating classes from all of the 1960s gathered in Downtown Alton for one of the biggest parties of the year Saturday night.

Throughout the years the annual All ’60’s Party has made the event about more than just a good time and decided to donate to various charities over the years. This year was no different with $12,600 being donated to the Riverbender.com Community Center.

Cathy Weirich, one of the event organizers, said the center does so much for the children in the community.

“John Hentrich, the owner of the riverbender.com Community Center and Riverbender.com, has done so much for this community,” Weirich previously told Riverbender.com. “We just believe the Community Center helps the children of this area and is a home away from home for many children. This is our last fund-raiser in the 60s Parties and we wanted to do something for the Riverbender.com Community Center because we know how much it helps children. We are all so proud of the Community Center.”

