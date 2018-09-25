ALTON - The 1960s were a time in America that will never be forgotten, filled with symbols of peace and love.

Members of Alton High School and Marquette Catholic classes of the 1960s have done a lot for various causes in recent years with an annual All ‘60s Party.

This year’s edition will be held from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Mac’s Lounge in Alton. Back by popular demand, live music will be performed by the Nightlife Band, and there will be a Street Party between Third and Fourth Streets in Alton on Belle Street.

Last year, money was raised for the homeless and hungry and $13,000 was contributed. This year, the All ‘60s Party will provide a donation to the Riverbender Community Center. A special check presentation will be made at 7 p.m. in Downtown Alton.

Cathy Weirich, one of the event organizers, said each year the class makes challenges in the fund-raising to benefit a cause. The event is for classes that graduated from 1960 to 1969.

Weirich said this year the group decided to donate to the Riverbender.com Community Center and she describes it as “a jewel for this community.”

“John Hentrich, the owner of the riverbender.com Community Center and Riverbender.com, has done so much for this community,” she said. “We just believe the Community Center helps the children of this area and is a home away from home for many children. This is our last fund-raiser in the 60s Parties and we wanted to do something for the Riverbender.com Community Center because we know how much it helps children. We are all so proud of the Community Center.”

Peggy Voumard, Teresa Powell and Carol Nohme are the other organizers of the event.

Street food for the party will be offered by Mac’s Time Out Lounge. The “Red Bird Special” this year will consist of a YipYip/Chips/Beer for $4. There will also be hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches and a “Walkin’ Taco” with a bag of chips.

For those who do not wish to eat street food, Weirich said they could visit other restaurants who have sponsored the party in the past from Ragin’ Cajun, Bossanova, Chez Marilyn’s, Johnson’s Corner, Moonlight, Riviera Maya just to name a few, Weirich said.

The AHS Class of 1968 will be celebrating their 50th reunion on the same weekend and will be attending the party Saturday night. The Marquette Class of 1963 will be marking their 55th reunion this weekend and many of the class will attend the party as well, Weirich said.

Friday night, Warm Up Party is slated at Chez Marilyn’s and the Smokin’ Oldies Band upon the group’s request.

Weirich and the others closed by saying: “The party is free and we hope to see you there. Also, I encourage others to stop by at 7 p.m. for our donation to the Riverbender.com Community Center.”

