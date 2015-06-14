June 13 was a night to remember for guests who enjoyed Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas at the Feed the Need Concert, presented by Senior Services Plus, at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

The Champaign, Ill., native and 27-time Grammy award-winning artist hit the stage with her long-time band, Union Station, to raise money and awareness for Senior Services Plus’s Meals On Wheels campaign, and of course, provide the River Bend with some excellent entertainment for the evening.

Shipman’s The Harmans Family Bluegrass Band kicked off the night’s event. The relatives played their familiar song, “The Auctioneer,” as well as several others favorites.

As Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas hit the stage, the crowd that lined the hills of the amphitheater roared with excitement. Krauss glided across the stage with elegance and beauty, channeling a young Stevie Nicks with a black and floral dress. With her signature violin in tow, she went on to sing her and Union Station’s hits, including “Paper Airplane.”

Well-recognized for the playing of his dobro, a type of guitar, Jerry Douglas separated from Krauss and Union Station, giving the audience a taste of his crooning and exceptional plucking skills.

Unfortunately for the crowd and performers alike, Krauss, Douglas, and Union Station had to take a 20-minute intermission, due to inclement weather. The threat of rain and high winds were enough to cause the artists to leave the stage.

Some members of the audience decided to call it a night, but the determined super fans who stuck it out were pleased that the band came out and performed until well after 10 p.m., the band’s scheduled time to stop playing.

According to the Senior Services Plus’ website, homebound senior citizens 60 years and older, as well as their spouses, are eligible to receive a minimum of one meal a day directly to the participant’s door. The service delivers to 22 townships in Madison and St. Clair counties.

“It’s for a great cause,” Senior Services Plus worker and event volunteer Marcia Berry said. “Plus, I love her music from O Brother, Where Art Thou!”

