(Bethalto, IL) -Alison Amburg has been announced as Assistant Branch Manager for the Jerseyville Olin Community Credit Union.

Amburg comes to Olin Community Credit Union with over 14 years of experience from financial institutions in the Jersey County area. She currently resides in Grafton with her husband and children.

Amburg feels that it is important to be involved in the community. She is on the committees for the Jersey County Business Association's State Street Music Festival and Hometown Holiday Celebration, Relay for Life, and the Jersey County Fair Parade.

"Community involvement sets Olin Community Credit Union apart from the other financial institutions in the area. Our involvement lets the public know we are community people too, and not just employees. At the credit union, we do care about the community and our fellow residents," stated Amburg.

Olin Community Credit Union membership is open to anyone who lives or works in any of the following counties: Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery, Jersey, Bond, Fayette, Greene or Calhoun. For additional information, visit www.olincreditunion.org. Local branch locations include: 5301 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey; 3553 College Ave., Alton; 419 N. Shamrock, East Alton; 300 W. County Rd., Jerseyville; and 731 E. Bethalto Dr., Bethalto.

