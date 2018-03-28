Name: Alicia Unique Jirdon

Mother: Romeshia Jirdon of Cottage Hills

Birth Weight: 8 lb 9 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Date: March 22, 2018

Time: 8:01 a.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Grandparents: Doris Smith, Cottage Hills

Great Grandparents: Betty McClain, Cottage Hills

