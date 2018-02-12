Alice Isabelle Anderson
Name: Alice Isabelle Anderson
Parents: Heather and Kegan Anderson
Birth Weight: 8 lbs 4 oz
Birth Length: 21 inches
Time: 3:40 a.m.
Date: January 11, 2018
Hospital: Alton Memorial
Siblings: Brayden (6), Evin (10)
Grandparents: Karen (BB) and Randy Gustafson, Bunker Hill; Catchy Lucht, Virginia, IL; Stephen Anderson, Virginia, IL
Great Grandparents: Ruth Gustafson, Ballwin, MO; Leroy and Edra Anderson, Ashland, IL; Gladys Rust, Virginia, IL
