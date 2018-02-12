Name: Alice Isabelle Anderson

Parents: Heather and Kegan Anderson

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth Weight: 8 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 21 inches

Time: 3:40 a.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: January 11, 2018

Hospital: Alton Memorial

Siblings: Brayden (6), Evin (10)

Grandparents: Karen (BB) and Randy Gustafson, Bunker Hill; Catchy Lucht, Virginia, IL; Stephen Anderson, Virginia, IL

Great Grandparents: Ruth Gustafson, Ballwin, MO; Leroy and Edra Anderson, Ashland, IL; Gladys Rust, Virginia, IL

More like this:

Aug 21, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Urges Supreme Court To Protect Veterans’ Rights And Educational Benefits

Sep 6, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Urges Congress To Study And Respond To Harmful Effects Of AI On Children

Sep 12, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Announces $35 Million Bipartisan Multistate Settlement With Leasing Company Tempoe LLC

 