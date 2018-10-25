EDWARDSVILLE – Sophomore outside hitter Alexa Harris has established herself as one of the leaders on the girls’ volleyball team at Edwardsville High this season, and her performance in the IHSA Class 4A regional semifinal Tuesday evening was one of her best of the season.

Harris led the way with 12 kills and 11 digs in helping the Tigers defeat Chatham Glenwood 25-14, 25-21 to advance to Thursday’s final against Springfield High at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

It was a see-saw match most of the way, but Edwardsville was able to see off the Titans and go through to the final.

“It was like a really slow start,” Harris said in a post-match interview, “but we pulled this together with our communication and our overall bond as a team, so I knew we could pull it out.”

The Tigers’ hard work in their practice sessions is starting to pay dividends for the team, and at the right time as well.

“We really have been working hard in practice,” Harris said. “Every second really counts to us, and we just want to make the most of our season, and we believe that we can make it far, and you’ve gotta work hard in practice to be successful in the game.”

It’s only the first step in a long journey towards the state finals Nov. 9-10 at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena in Bloomington-Normal, and Harris feels that the Tigers have gotten the first match jitters out of the way, and are ready for bigger and better things ahead.

“I think that after tonight’s game, I think we’ve got the jitters out,” Harris said, “and we’re feeling more confident. So, hopefully, we can just really focus on our playing and stuff, instead of getting over our nervousness in the games to come.”

Harris isn’t sure what to expect from the Senators in the final, but is confident that her side will come out ahead.

“I don’t know, because I’ve never seen them play,” Harris said. “So I assume they’re going to be good, but I’ve never seen them play. I know we played them last year; we beat them in two. So hopefully, it goes the same way this year.”

And you can count on Alexa Harris to help lead the way for the Tigers as the IHSA postseason continues.

