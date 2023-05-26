EDWARDSVILLE - Junior pitcher Alex Siatos tossed a very good complete game for Alton in their 2-1 loss to Collinsville in the IHSA Class 4A regional semifinals on May 24 at Tom Pile Field in Edwardsville, allowing two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out three. For the season, Siatos was 2-7 with an ERA of 3.60, walking 18 while striking out 38 in 60.3 innings pitched as the Redbirds finished the season 10-23. Siatos also hit .281 during the season with no homers and seven RBIs and an on-base percentage of .390.

Siatos is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

It was a very well-played game by both the Kahoks and Redbirds, with Alton taking the lead in the top of the third, only to see Collinsville counter with the two runs that would eventually decide the game in the home half. Still, there was no shame in the outcome of the game and Siatos had some mixed feelings during his postgame interview.

"I mean, I feel good and bad at the same time," Siatos said. "I'm pretty upset we lost, but it was a fun season and I had a great time with all these guys. I pitched alright, so it was a good game."

Both Siatos and Kahoks pitcher Bryce Lemp retired the first six batters faced on the other side in the opening two innings before allowing the two runs in the third that proved to be the difference. Siatos had his cutter working very effectively and his control was very sharp as well.

"Definitely control," Siatos said. "I was locating exactly where I wanted to and my cutters, they were moving a lot more than they normally do, so it felt good."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

After the third inning, Siatos kept battling, getting key outs when needed and also getting some help from his defense. Siatos relied on his cutter as well, which proved to be his most effective pitch.

"Definitely the cutter," Siatos said, "As I said, it was working in the first inning and then, it just kept working for me. And I knew after I let up two, I couldn't let up anymore. So I just kept throwing that and I was getting them out."

Although the Redbirds ended with their 10-23 record, the team worked hard all season and got along famously. Siatos enjoyed being with his teammates and all had fun playing the game.

"I'm just going to remember the team," Siatos said. "We had a great energy the whole season and I just had a great time with all these guys. It was great having, especially all these seniors, especially, like all the energy they brought every day and their leadership was just great."

For his senior season next year, Siatos has some goals in mind for both himself and the Redbirds.

"Definitely win some of the closer games we had that we lost," Siatos said. "And at that point, go farther in the playoffs, because tonight could have been easily switched if we had a couple more hits in big spots and we could have won. So I think a good playoff push next year would be great. We've got a great group of guys next year and I think we'll be pretty good. I just love this group of guys and it's just a great team to be around."

More like this: