BALLWIN, Mo. - Alex Pilger had a hit and two RBIs, as the Alton Post 126 under-16 red team scored twice in the fifth to take a 5-3 win over the senior Legionnaires in a semifinal of the 11th annual Baseball BATtles Cancer tournament, played Sunday afternoon at the Ballwin Athletic Association grounds in west St. Louis County.

The senior and junior Legionnaires had won their respective groups to face each other in the semifinals of the tournament. The senior Legionnaires are now 3-4 for the season.

The senior scored twice in the opening inning to take an early lead, but the juniors scored three times in the bottom of the second to go in front 3-2. The seniors scored a single run in the top of the fifth to tie things up at 3-3, but the juniors countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the 5-3 win and advance to the final.

To go along with Pilgers' hit and two RBI showing at the plate, the junior Legionnaires, got hits from Reid Murray, Logan Hickman, and Blake Rensing, and also had a RBI from Kadin Carlisle. Hickman went six innings on the mound to take the win, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits, walking one and striking out seven, with Reese Bohlen pitching the seventh to earn the save, giving up a hit while fanning one.

Both Nolan Parker and Logan Bogard had a pair of hits each for the senior Legionnaires, while Carsen Bristow had a hit and RBI, and Marcus Payne came up with a hit. Scott Bartow pitched a complete game on the mound, allowing five runs, two earned, on four hits, while walking two and striking out three.

The junior Legionnaires play June 19 in the Prep Baseball Report showcase event at Saint Louis University's ballpark, and Highland on the road at Glik Park June 20 at 6 p.m. The team then plays in the under-16 Up And Coming World Series tournament June 21-23.

The senior team play three straight District 22 games next, playing at Marissa on Monday at 6 p.m., hosting Highland on Tuesday at 8 p.m., then playing at Smithton Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

