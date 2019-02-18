ROXANA – On Saturday, Alex Maguire finished second in the IHSA Class 1A 152-pound division, losing the final to Brody Ivey of Sterling Newman Central Catholic in a 4-3 heartbreaker.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Sunday, Maguire was afforded a hero’s welcome back to Roxana as he returned home from the state meet in Champaign-Urbana. He was welcomed home upon reaching the Roxana city limits by local police and firetrucks, who escorted him back to Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym to the applause of waiting fans and students.

Maguire was very pleasantly surprised by the escort.

“That’s pretty cool,” Maguire said in an interview. “At first, I was coming back, and then I heard that there were cops and a firetruck there, and I thought ‘what are they doing?’ I was real confused by what they were doing, then they told me they started following me back there, and at the school, they were all waiting for me, so to see everyone back here, it was pretty cool.”

Maguire finished the season with a 39-5 record, and became the seventh wrestler in Shells’ history to win two state wrestling medals, the first since Tol Calvin in 2005. He also becomes the sixth Roxana wrestler to finish second in the state wrestling tournament.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: