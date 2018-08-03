EDWARDSVILLE – Alex Knight of Miami managed to avoid having to go through the qualifying tournament this weekend for the USTA Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament presented by the EGHM Foundation.

Knight won his way into the main draw of next week’s tournament by defeating Vuk Budic of Chicago and Sid Domarski of Montreal to win the Futures Pro Wildcard Challenge tournament presented by TheBANK of Edwardsville Thursday at the Edwardsville High tennis center.

“It feels good,” Knight said of reaching the main draw in his second trip to the Edwardsville Futures. “Qualifying (the qualifying tournament) is always tough, especially in this circuit; a lot of good players play in it – even if you’re a good player, it’s not always guaranteed in qualifying; it’s a tough week.

“Getting a spot right in the main (draw) is kind of a relief and it feels good.”

Knight had played Domarski previously in a clay-court Futures tournament in Buffalo. “I played him on clay in Buffalo in qualifying last time; I beat him as well, but he’s a good player,” Knight said. “He’s actually playing a lot better than he was playing a month ago; that’s a testament to good coaching and hard work.”

Knight felt he hadn’t played all that well Thursday, but his serving was a key to the win. “I served well; I’m not playing all that well,” Knight admitted. “I served well, which gave me some free points and even though I wasn’t playing well, I was serving well – that always helps.”

Now that Knight is in the main draw for the Futures, he’s keeping things simple: “Take it match-by-match,” Knight said, “stay within myself, my limits and control what I can control, try to have a good week.

Knight, who recently graduated from Michigan, is just starting his pro career, but has played “quite a few” Futures tournaments. “I’ve been in the main draws quite a lot, but in qualies, these weeks are so tough,” Knight said. “There are so many good players and there’s you wish 10-12 guys out of qualifying could be in the main draw; the fields are that tough.”

