EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville boys soccer goalkeeper Alex Kehrer came very close to recording a clean sheet (shutout) Saturday afternoon against Normal West.

A 77th-minute goal from West's Alec McGinnis ruined Kehrer's opportunity for a shutout, but from his point of view, the 3-1 Tiger win over the Wildcats at SIU-Edwardsville's Ralph Korte Stadium/Bob Guelker Field was more important.

“It was a little disappointing for me, personally,” Kehrer, a senior, said of missing out on a clean sheet, “but I think the team played good overall – just one little slip at the end, but we'll work on that; the win's big, definitely big.

“They were pretty good; we expected them to be pretty good coming into this game and they were; we just played our game and pulled out the result. The guys played well and hopefully we can continue that.”

Kehrer has been playing soccer since he was three years old. “I actually started playing goalie in second grade,” Kehrer said.

“I just started playing it after that. I like Tim Howard (the goalkeeper for the U.S. Men's National Team and for Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids. “He's one of my icons,” Kehrer said.

