EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton has announced that high school principal Dr. Steve Stuart is stepping down from that role, effective immediately, and will assume the position of executive director of the EGHM Foundation.

“During his time at EHS, Dr. Stuart has made a profound impact on the lives of students, staff, and the entire Edwardsville community,” said Shelton. “We are excited that he will continue to contribute to our community in his new role as the executive director of the EGHM Foundation.”

Ron Simpson, executive director of the EGHM Foundation, has announced his retirement and will transition out of that role.

“Serving as principal of Edwardsville High School has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life,” said Stuart. “I truly enjoyed coming to EHS daily and having the pleasure to work with this diverse student body and dedicated staff. I am immensely proud of the achievements we have accomplished as a school, and I am deeply grateful for the support and collaboration of the entire school community, including students, staff, parents, and the school board.”

Stuart served as EHS principal for four years and spent 24 years in administration in District #7.

“This new position will allow me to continue to contribute to the educational community in a broader capacity, supporting initiatives that align with my passion for advancing educational opportunities and community engagement,” said Stuart. “In addition, I will have the opportunity to continue my involvement with District #7 and work to increase the partnership between the District, the Foundation and Alumni Association, and the entire community of District #7.”

EHS associate principal Alex Fox has been appointed interim principal for the 2024-25 school year. Fox served as associate principal at EHS last year, overseeing the Success Academy, after six years as athletics director and four years as an assistant principal at EHS. He has been on the EHS campus for 11 years and is in his 27th year with the district.

“Mr. Fox has demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout his tenure,” said Shelton. “His extensive experience and long-standing commitment to EHS make him the ideal person for this position. We are confident that Mr. Fox will provide the stability needed during this time of transition, ensuring that our students and staff continue to thrive.”

Fox began his District #7 career as a fifth-grade teacher at Columbus Elementary and began his administrative career at Liberty Middle School in 2006.

“I am honored to step into the role of interim principal for EHS and continue serving this incredible school community,” said Fox. “I am deeply committed to our students and staff, and the values that make EHS a special place. I will focus on maintaining high standards of education and supporting each member of our school family as we navigate this transition together.”

With the transition, Shelton stressed that students and families of the Success Academy should be assured that their support and success remain a top priority.

“We are committed to maintaining a high level of guidance and resources that have made Success Academy a vital part of our district,” said Shelton. “We are working diligently to ensure that a dedicated and experienced team will continue to provide the personalized support our students need to succeed. Additionally, we are actively evaluating the support at Success Academy and will be providing more information for families soon.”

