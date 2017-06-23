Name: Alex Chance Metcalf

Parents: Dorothy Mae and Aaron Christopher Metcalf of Gillespie

Birth weight: 7 lbs 10 oz

Birth Length: 20 ¾ inches

Time : 11:17 PM

Date: June 18, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Abigail Smith (18); Autumn Smith (13); Aliyah Smith (11); Aaron Metcalf (5)

Grandparents: Sandra Sanders, Gillespie; John Wayne Sanders, Alton;

Gail Metcalf, Sun City, AZ

