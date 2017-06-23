Alex Chance Metcalf
June 23, 2017 12:49 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Alex Chance Metcalf
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Dorothy Mae and Aaron Christopher Metcalf of Gillespie
Birth weight: 7 lbs 10 oz
Birth Length: 20 ¾ inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Time : 11:17 PM
Date: June 18, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Abigail Smith (18); Autumn Smith (13); Aliyah Smith (11); Aaron Metcalf (5)
Grandparents: Sandra Sanders, Gillespie; John Wayne Sanders, Alton;
Gail Metcalf, Sun City, AZ
More like this:
Jul 25, 2023 - Edwardsville School District Outlines Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives for 2023-24 School Year