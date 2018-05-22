MARSHALL - Dr. Diane Bartholomew, vice president of academic affairs for Missouri Valley College, has announced the Spring 2018 Dean's List.

The requirements for the Dean's List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F," or "Incomplete" grades for the semester. The following students were named to the Dean's List:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Godfrey, IL
Aleksandra Rikic, Junior, Art

Article continues after sponsor message

Jerseyville, IL
Macy Thurston, Senior, Art

ABOUT MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE

Known for its dynamic, richly diverse, and friendly educational environment, Missouri Valley College offers many opportunities to grow in mind, body, and spirit. Grounded in the liberal arts, undergraduate studies empower students to master interdisciplinary skills needed to succeed in a knowledge-based global society. MVC offers over 30 academic programs, study abroad program, extracurricular activities, and many athletic opportunities. The most popular majors include education, agribusiness, nursing and criminal justice. Above all, Valley is committed to student success. For more information, call (660) 831-4114 or visit www.moval.edu.

More like this:

Oct 15, 2023 - United Way Offers Community Resource Fair For Credit Awareness

Aug 8, 2023 - Edwardsville Students Named To Dean's List At Washington University

Dec 17, 2022 - Wood River Student Josh Tobin Named To MVC's Fall 2022 Dean's List

May 26, 2023 - Alton's Becker, O'Connor, Tran Recognized For Academic Honors At Benedictine College

Jun 12, 2023 - East Alton's Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett Named to Dean's List at Westminster College 

 