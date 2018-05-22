Aleksandra Rikic and Macy Thurston named to Missouri Valley College Spring 2018 Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MARSHALL - Dr. Diane Bartholomew, vice president of academic affairs for Missouri Valley College, has announced the Spring 2018 Dean's List. The requirements for the Dean's List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F," or "Incomplete" grades for the semester. The following students were named to the Dean's List: Godfrey, IL

Aleksandra Rikic, Junior, Art Article continues after sponsor message Jerseyville, IL

Macy Thurston, Senior, Art