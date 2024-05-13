EDWARDSVILLE - Senior Alec Marchetto, making his first start of the season, allowed on two hits, while striking out seven, and Lucas Huebner drove in three runs as Edwardsville shut out Jersey 5-0 in a baseball game played Friday at Tom Pile Field.

The Panthers were held to only three hits on the afternoon, as Tiger pitching was dominant from start to finish, while the Tigers had six hits in the game, but were able to take advantage of situations to go out in front

Edwardsville score twice in both the third and fifth, then hit for a single run in the sixth in going on to the 5-0 win.

Huebner led the way for the Tigers with two hits and three RBIs, while both Evan Moore and Kolten Wright each had a hit and RBI, and both Will Downs and Tyler Powell each had a hit.

Marchetto went four innings on the mound, allowing the two hits, while walking one and fanning seven. Tristan McMinn went for two innings, not allowing a hit, while walking two and striking out three, and Moore pitched the seventh, allowing only one hit, while striking out one.

J.R. Wells had two hits for the Panthers, while Zach Weiner had the other hit Wells went all the way on the mound, giving up five runs, three earned, on seven hits, walking one and striking out four,

Jersey is now 16-12, and are on the road for their next stretch, playing at Mascoutah on Monday, Waterloo on Tuesday, and Alton on Wednesday, with all three games starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Tigers improve to 21-8, and next host a doubleheader against East St Louis on Tuesday, the first game starting at 4:30 p.m, then host Triad May 17, also at 4:30 p.m, and play at Springfield next Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

